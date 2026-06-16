Affidavit not valid, AIADMK candidate challenges KA Sengottaiyan's win

CHENNAI: AIADMK candidate VB Prabhu has approached the Madras High Court challenging the election of Gobichettipalayam MLA and Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KA Sengottaiyan.
He alleged that the Minister's nomination affidavit was attested by a notary without a valid licence and sought to have his election declared void.
According to the petition, the Form-26 affidavit submitted by Sengottaiyan along with his nomination papers was attested by a Notary Public whose licence had allegedly expired and was not valid on the date of attestation, March 27, 2026.
The petitioner contended that the notary did not possess a valid certificate of practice and, therefore, the affidavit was invalid. He further alleged that filing such an affidavit before the Returning Officer amounted to a fraud on the electoral process, thereby vitiating the election.
Seeking to set aside the result, Prabhu has requested the High Court to declare Sengottaiyan's election from the Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency as null and void.