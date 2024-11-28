Aerohub to go on stream by April 2025 at Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: In a significant development, the Aerohub, an avionics complex located at the Sipcot aerospace park in Sriperumbudur, is expected to become operational by April 2025.

According to Sandeep Nanduri, Managing Director, TIDCO (Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation), the Aerohub is an exciting project that will play a crucial role in creating a robust ecosystem for aerospace and defense manufacturing in the region.

“The complex will house almost 28 avionic companies, providing them with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities,” Nanduri told DT Next.

The Aerohub is part of the larger Sriperumbudur Aerospace and Defence Industrial Park, which spans across 250 acres. The park will feature various facilities, including metal and composite manufacturing, technology and IT services, avionics, assembly facilities, and maintenance facilities.

Nanduri revealed that the construction works of the Aerohub are complete, and the remaining tasks, such as external facade, facade access system, signage works, and landscaping, will be finished by March 2025 and the hub will become operational by March or April 2025.

The development of the Aerohub is in line with the Tamil Nadu Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy, 2022.