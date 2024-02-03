ADW & Tribal welfare depts invite students to apply for different scholarships

CHENNAI: The Adi Dravidar and Tribal welfare departments have urged both school and college students to apply for respective scholarships for the academic year 2023-24.

As per a circular from the department, in the current academic year, approximately over 14 lakh students belonging to Adi Dravidar and Tribal along with students converted to Christianity from Adi Dravidar are expected to benefit from different scholarship schemes.

Some of the scholarships under the departments are; the post-matric education scholarship scheme, pre-matric education scholarship scheme for children of sanitation workers, State government special post-matric scholarship scheme, higher education special scholarship scheme, and Pudhumai Penn scheme.

The students can apply for the above scholarships through the Tamil Nadu State Scholarship Portal (TNSSP) and https://ssp.tn.gov.in.

"At present, the above website has been opened to apply for scholarships for fresh students in the academic year 2023-2024," stated the circular.

However, to apply for these scholarships the students have been instructed to get the respective caste certificate along with online income proof in the name of the student/head of the family.

Additionally, students have been urged to link the Aadhar card with their respective bank accounts.

As per the notification, the post-matric scholarship is given to 6.17 lakh students in Classes 11, and 12 pursuing under graduation, post-graduation, and PhD. And, for which the income ceiling is Rs 2.50 lakh.

Subsequently, pre-matric scholarship is given for close to 3.02 lakh students in classes 9 and 10, with an income ceiling of Rs 2.50 lakh. And, the special higher education scholarship is given to 15,642 students pursuing undergraduate, post-graduation, and Ph.D. who have yearly incomes below Rs 2.50 lakh.

Further, to promote the education of girl children as many as 4.52 lakh students are given funds from classes 3 to 8. And, 18,548 students who are children of sanitary workers are given funds from Classes 1 to 10, stated the department notification.