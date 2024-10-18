Adi Dravidar Welfare school teachers welcome court stay on transfer counselling

CHENNAI: The teachers of Adi Dravidar Welfare Department (ADW) schools across the State have welcomed the stay order issued by the Madras High Court on Wednesday against conducting the teachers' transfers and counselling in the middle of the academic year.

DT Next on October 15 carried a report titled 'ADW teachers oppose transfer counselling schedule,' exposing the predicament of the teaching community.

As per the department order, the counselling dates for teachers’ transfer were scheduled for October 16. Counselling for hostel wardens who have worked at a particular location for five or more years was planned on September 24.

Moving the court, the teachers filed an appeal that even though the board exam dates had even been announced by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on October 14, the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department is planning to conduct counselling for transfers.

"Based on the plea, a stay was ordered for conducting the counselling pointing out how it will affect students," one of the petitioners said speaking to DT Next.

The court observed that conducting counselling in the middle of the academic year and transferring teachers will have an impact on students.