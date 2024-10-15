ADW teachers oppose transfer counselling in middle of academic year

CHENNAI: With the School Education Department announcing the dates and timetable for board exams for higher secondary classes, the teachers of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department have raised concerns about conducting the teachers’ transfers and counselling in the middle of the academic year.

As per the department, the counselling dates for the deployment of teachers have been scheduled for October 16 across Tamil Nadu. And, on September 24, the counselling will be conducted for hostel wardens who have worked at a particular location for five or more years.

The teachers working in Adi Dravidar welfare (ADW) schools have urged the department to conduct teacher transfer counselling in April-May, rather than conducting it closer to board exams. Additionally, a similar kind of counselling was also held in January.

Speaking to DT Next, an ADW teacher in the central district of the State said, “Firstly, the ADW department conducts counselling only once in two years and that too during the mid-year and or closer to board exams. This causes great hurdles to both teachers and students preparing for the exam.”

The teacher, also a member of the ADW teachers’ welfare association, urged the ADW department to follow the practice of the education department in conducting the transfer and promotion counselling only during April-May.

“The department director in June 2023 had written to the secretary that the counselling cannot be conducted in October as it is in the middle of the academic year. But, the counselling is being held now, considering the quarterly exams are over and even the dates of board exams have been announced,” the teacher explained.

Hence, the teachers urge the department to withhold the counselling dates till the end of the academic year.