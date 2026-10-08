ADW hostel fund scam: Madras HC pulls up govt for not initiating action

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court pulled up the Tamil Nadu government over the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for Adi Dravidar hostel students in Sivaganga district and questioned why it had not initiated departmental action against eight tahsildars named as accused in the case.
A Division Bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan directed the inquiry officer to appear in person before the court October 8 and explain the action taken against the accused officials.
Petitioner Sakthivel of Sivaganga alleged that government officials, including tahsildars, had misappropriated Rs 2.35 crore allocated for students staying in Adi Dravidar Welfare hostels between 2017 and 2023. He sought transfer of the investigation to the CB-CID, alleging that the police and revenue officials were acting in favour of those accused of misappropriating government funds.
During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel Siddharth informed the court that the police had registered an FIR and that eight tahsildars had been included as accused. However, no action had been taken against them, he submitted.
Some of the tahsildars accused in the case had allegedly been promoted, while some others were permitted to retire by the district Collectors, the petitioner's counsel alleged.
The judges then asked the Public Prosecutor appearing for the government whether departmental action had been initiated against the accused officials and whether charge memos had been issued to them. They also questioned why officers had not been appointed to conduct the departmental proceedings.
The judges expressed displeasure when they found that lower-rank officials had been sent to assist the Public Prosecutor during the hearing. Questioning why such officials had been sent in connection with a case involving an alleged multi-crore financial irregularity, the court directed them to leave.
The court subsequently directed the inquiry officer to appear before it and explain the action taken in the case, and adjourned the hearing.