ADW hostel fund scam: Madras HC pulls up govt for not initiating action

A Division Bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan directed the inquiry officer to appear in person before the court October 8 and explain the action taken against the accused officials.

Petitioner Sakthivel of Sivaganga alleged that government officials, including tahsildars, had misappropriated Rs 2.35 crore allocated for students staying in Adi Dravidar Welfare hostels between 2017 and 2023. He sought transfer of the investigation to the CB-CID, alleging that the police and revenue officials were acting in favour of those accused of misappropriating government funds.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel Siddharth informed the court that the police had registered an FIR and that eight tahsildars had been included as accused. However, no action had been taken against them, he submitted.

Some of the tahsildars accused in the case had allegedly been promoted, while some others were permitted to retire by the district Collectors, the petitioner's counsel alleged.