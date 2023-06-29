ADW announces June 30 as deadline to apply for post-matric scholarship

CHENNAI: The Adi Dravidar Welfare department has announced that the deadline for students to apply for post-matric scholarship is till June 30.

To accommodate more candidates into post-matric scholarship, the department recently extended the date till June 30. This monetary aid, which is both Union and State governments funded, can be applied by students studying in classes 11, 12 and in colleges.

The funds will however depend on various factors such as if the student is a day scholar or hosteller.

Meanwhile, for the pre-matric scholarship meant for students of classes 9 and 10, over 6.10 lakh students belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) communities applied this year.

Of this, 5.95 lakh were SC students and the rest 14,500 were ST students who applied for pre-matric scholarships.