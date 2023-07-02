Advocates write letter to Prez to call back TN Governor

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court advocates have written a letter to the President of India seeking to call back the Governor of Tami Nadu to ensure law and order of the constitution.

The Governor, without any power which could be traced out from any of the provisions of the constitution, dismissed minister Senthilbalaji from the council of the ministers, the letter read.

Governor RN Ravi is attempting to project himself as a competitor to the elected body, but the illusion of the Governor about to confrontation don't exist in real, reads the letter. The Power of Governor under article 164(l) of the constitution could not act on his own discretion, noted in the letter. The Governor is bound to act in accordance with the advice of the Chief Minister, the letter stated.

The dismissal of Senthilbalaji from the council of ministers by the Governor is an absolute violation of rights guaranteed under article 163 and 164 of the constitution, said the letter.

More than 10 advocates wrote this letter to the President requesting president's immediate intervention to call back Governor Ravi, as a gaurdian of the constitution to step in and set right the disorder into order.