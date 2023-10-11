Advocates urge political parties to announce bandh over Cauvery water issue

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) urged the political parties in Tamil Nadu to call for bandh across the State while staging demonstration against the Karnataka government for not letting Cauvery water to the Delta farmers.

The MHAA president G Mohanakrishnan said that if the Karnataka government will not release the water to Tamil Nadu they will stage demonstrations against the neighboring State government, across Tamil Nadu.

Further, he also urged all the political parties of the State to call for bandh across the State condemning the Karnataka government.

On Wednesday, more than 100 advocates including the MHAA members and bar council members staged a demonstration against the Karnataka government at the Madras High Court.

The advocates and lawyers raised slogans against the Karnataka government's attitude in the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and held placards demanding Cauvery water.

Further, they also demanded the Union government to implement the Cauvery Water Management Authority's recommendation to release the Cauvery water.