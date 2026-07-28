Advocates protest against DSP for fabricated charges

The Kumbakonam Court Bar Association held a meeting chaired by president Sankar and secretary Karnan. The meeting had a vast debate on the case levelled against the member advocate Suresh Kumar by DSP with fabricated charges. The meeting also condemned the police for threatening the family of Suresh Kumar and resolved to hold a protest.

As per the decision, the members boycotted the court on Monday and later staged a road block protest at Kacheri road near the court. On information, the Kumbakonam police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting advocates. Upon assurance by the police, they withdrew the protest