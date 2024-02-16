Advocates held for staging protest demanding FIR against police personnel for allegedly attacking advocate

CHENNAI: More than 100 advocates staged a demonstration in Chennai demanding to file FIR against police personnel for allegedly attacking an advocate in Karaikudi.

It was reported that on December 22, 2023, an advocate of the Madras High Court Muthuraja was attacked by the police personnel at Sakkottai police station, Karaikkudi.

It was also alleged that Muthuraja went with his sibling to the Sakkattoi police station for the latter's passport verification. It was said that the police personnel at the station demanded Rs 3000 as bribe for passport verification, hence, Muthuraja raised objection for the collection of money and denied to give the money for the passport verification.

The wordy brawl with police turned into an ugly experience to the advocate as the inspector of the Sakkattoi police station threatened him with obscene words and attacked him along with other police, alleging the advocates.

To condemn the alleged act of the police, the advocates staged the demonstration near Rajarathinam Stadium, Chennai.

The advocates and lawyers raised slogans against the alleged act of the police and held placards demanding to file the FIR against the police personnel involved in the alleged attack.

Further, the advocates also demanded the State to enact the lawyers protection act to ensure the safety of the lawyers.

Advocate Karthik, President, Legal Lions Welfare Association said that if action has not taken against the police personnel, the demonstration and agitation will be extended to all the districts of Tamil Nadu.