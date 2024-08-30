Advocates booked in Armstrong murder case barred from practice

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has prohibited 11 advocates, including the accused persons booked in connection with the murder of state BSP leader K Armstrong, from continuing legal practice.

On Friday, the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry released an order passed by its members prohibiting advocates K Hariharan, K Haridharan, B Shiva, and N Aswathaman from practising law in any court and tribunal, as they were booked in the Armstrong murder case.

The prohibitory orders will continue until the disposal of the crime registered against them, said the resolution.

The Bar Council also abstained advocates C Senthi Nathan, C Sakthivel, G Vijaya Kumar, T Vimal, and V Dinesh Kumar for assaulting other lawyers with helmets, pipes, and chairs within the Egmore court premises during a dispute over handling a case.