Advocates block road in Karur over attack on colleague, demand arrest

TIRUCHY: Tension ensued as advocates from Karur staged a road blockade protest on Tuesday, demanding action against the culprits who attacked their fellow advocate.
According to the protesting members of the Karur Bar Association, a dispute arose between Sathyaseelan, who is involved in a cheating case and Natesan, an advocate representing the victim in the case.
Late on Monday night, Sathyaseelan, along with his supporters, went to advocate Natesan's office and manhandled him, during which Natesan sustained severe head injuries. The injured advocate Natesan was admitted to the Karur Medical College Hospital for treatment. He was later shifted to a private hospital, according to the protestors.
In this backdrop, on Tuesday, members of the Karur Bar Association gathered in front of the district collectorate and staged a protest demanding the arrest of the accused Sathyaseelan and his supporters. Suddenly, the protesting advocates blocked vehicle movement on the Collectorate Road.
Based on the information, Thanthondrimalai police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting advocates. Upon assurance by the police, they dispersed from the spot. Traffic was disrupted for an hour due to the agitation. The advocates also announced a boycott of court proceedings on Wednesday if the accused was not arrested.