Advocates block road in Karur over attack on colleague, demand arrest

According to the protesting members of the Karur Bar Association, a dispute arose between Sathyaseelan, who is involved in a cheating case and Natesan, an advocate representing the victim in the case.

Late on Monday night, Sathyaseelan, along with his supporters, went to advocate Natesan's office and manhandled him, during which Natesan sustained severe head injuries. The injured advocate Natesan was admitted to the Karur Medical College Hospital for treatment. He was later shifted to a private hospital, according to the protestors.