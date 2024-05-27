Advocate writes to MHC seeking CBI inquiry for influencing Court in 'Savukku' Shankar Goondas case

CHENNAI: An advocate wrote a petition to the Madras High Court seeking a CBI inquiry regarding the judgment of Justice GR Swaminathan, as he claimed that two highly placed persons tried to influence him while dealing with 'Savukku' Shankar's goondas detention case.

The advocate Elephant G Rajendran stated in his petition that since the judgment was widely published in the print and visual media the "two highly placed persons" must be hauled for criminal contempt with the course of justice as defined under section 2 (c) of the contempt of court act.

The conduct of the persons who met Justice GR Swaminathan for trying to influence the case, has shocked the consequence of law-abiding citizens who have immense faith in the administration of justice, said the advocate.

The advocate also sought the court to suo motu hear the matter by listing before an appropriate bench for ordering a CBI inquiry to find out the highly placed persons mentioned by Justice GR Swaminathan in the open court.

On May 24 while pronouncing orders to the petition moved by A Kamala, mother of Savukku Shankar, seeking to quash the goondas detention invoked on her son, Justice GR Swaminathan wrote that "Two highly placed persons met me in person and did not want me to test the detention order on merits".

The judge also wrote that "it is ridiculous to claim that Shankar's statements will disturb the even tempo of social life" and revoked the goondas' detention.

However, Justice PB Balaji, comprised in the bench expressed a different view, the matter was placed before the acting Chief Justice to reach finality.