Advocate seeks info from Guv on meeting with Periyar Univ VC

CHENNAI: Advocate S Doraisamy sent a letter to Raj Bhavan under the Right to Information (RTI) act to furnish the information on what basis the Governor of the State has met with the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Periyar University, who was booked under Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) (SC/ST) act, 1989.



The letter raised a series of questions against Governor RN Ravi, who met the Periyar University VC R Jagannathan on January 11 during his visit to Salem.

The questionnaires contained that the Governor knew about the cases filed against the VC under various sections including IPC and SC/ST act on the allegation he had defrauded the Periyar University's funds and indulged in misappropriation.

Whether the meeting is personal or official?, whether the Governor is also a silent shareholder of Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research Foundation (PUTER) chaired by the VC, allegedly to get benefits.

If so, how much money the Governor received from PUTER?, the Governor is vicariously responsible for the defraud committed by Jaganathan?

Whether the Governor proposed to invoke Article 161 of the Constitution to scrap the criminal case against the VC? are some of the querries raised in the RTI petition shared to media houses.

It may be noted that a complaint was lodged in Karuppur police station, Salem against the VC as he established the private entity PUTER within the University campus and defrauded University funds. The VC also used slur words referring to caste, against those who questioned about this irregularity. The police booked the VC under various sections under the IPC and SC/ST Act, the RTI petitioner said.