Advocate files complaint alleging sex work at spa in Karur

CHENNAI: An Advocate from Karur has filed a complaint against Spa in Karur District collector office, alleging that a sex work in the name of 'spa' is operating near a government school in Karur.

According to a Thanthi TV report, he said, “I have been investigating this incident for the last 3 months. The Spa management charge Rs 1000 as entry fee for men and Rs 2000 for women inside the spa under the name of 'Happy Ending'. Such cases are happening in 4 places in Karur.”

I have all the audio and video evidence regarding this issue. This spa is running with a permit and license from the municipality, he added.

He also urged that this spa should have CCTV cameras, there should be an inside of who comes and what services they get.