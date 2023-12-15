Advise EPS to appear before court: MHC directs counsel

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the counsel for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to advise him to appear before the court for recording evidence in a defamation case connected to the Kodanad heist.

A division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq heard the appeal petition filed by Mathew Samuel, a Delhi-based journalist challenging the appointment of advocate commissioner to record evidence from EPS at his residence.

The counsel appeared for EPS sought an adjournment to file the reason for seeking exemption from appearing before the court.

After the submission, the bench cited the observation from the previous hearing that everyone is the same before the eyes of the law and refused to entertain the security reason raised by EPS.

The bench also observed that no one can enter into the premises of the MHC without proper identification and permission, the security is as such. Further, the bench directed the counsel to advise his client to appear before the master court for recording evidence and posted the matter to January 5 for further hearing.

EPS filed an application in the MHC seeking to appoint an advocate commissioner to record his evidence at his residence in the defamation suit filed against Mathew Samuel for linking him in the 2017 Kodanad heist cum murder case.

The application stated that as he is the LOP of the State it would be a hardship for other litigants and court staff because of the security protocols would have to be followed if he appeared. The MHC appointed an advocate commissioner to record his evidence at his residence. Challenging the appointment Mathew Samuel approached the MHC.