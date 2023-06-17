Advice your parents to stop taking money for vote: Actor Vijay to students

CHENNAI: Speaking at an event, where Vijay gave away awards to top three rank-getters from class 10 and 12 across districts in Tamil Nadu, Vijay was seen speaking and addressing various topics with the students.

The highlight of the event was Vijay talking politics. He openly told students to advice their parents to stop taking money for votes.

"Some people who post on social media have an ulterior motive. Sometimes we can get that attention with an attractive piece of information. You have to figure out what you can and can't take. What is true, and what is false? What to believe and what not to believe for this, you need to read beyond your textbooks. Read as much as you can. Get to know everyone. Get to know all the leaders. Learn about Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamaraj. Take the good things and leave the rest." Vijay said.

Following his speech, the actor felicitated the toppers with certificates and stipends. Further, lunch was served to the students and their parents.

It is noteworthy that Vijay gifted a diamond necklace to S. Nandhini, who scored 600 out of 600 in the State Higher Secondary Board exams. He has given Rs. 5,000 and a certificate to 1406 students.