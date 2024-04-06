Adverse ground report behind Amit Shah cancelling TN tour: Sources

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his campaign tour of the Dravidian heartland that was originally scheduled for April 5 and 6, citing disappointment with the outcome of a ground reality survey from Tamil Nadu, according to sources.

If the sources are to be believed, Amit Shah, a chief strategist of the BJP and a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unhappy and upset with the Tamil Nadu battleground and due to this, he has cancelled his Lok Sabha campaign tour to the Tamil Nadu state.

According to multiple sources with Kamalalayam, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had informed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah through its survey report that the for-real ground bearings in Tamil Nadu were not at all favourable to the BJP and the difference between the prediction of the party's State unit and the battleground situation was wide.

Frustrated with the survey report, Shah cancelled his tour as the results of the private company survey results, too, reflected the data in the IB's report, sources revealed.

"Amit Shah, who was originally scheduled to campaign in Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituencies on April 5 and 6, after seeing the report on the ground reality, did not want to waste his time in Tamil Nadu, " sources said, adding that Shah's Tamil Nadu tour was cancelled because he thought that instead of coming to Tamil Nadu, he could actively campaign in states where the party structure is strong and ensure the party's chances of victory.

However, the saffron party's state unit led by K Annamalai is trying hard through Amit Shah's office for his Tamil Nadu tour with alternative dates.

Dismissing the said reasons, BJP state spokesperson, ANS Prasad denied any such reports and termed them as rumours.

"Tamil Nadu is one of the states where BJP's victory is assured. As Amit Shah is happy knowing that the party's chances of victory are certain, he will soon come to Tamil Nadu after finishing his campaign in other states. After the Prime Minister visits Tamil Nadu, Shah will tour Tamil Nadu and campaign in support of the BJP-led NDA candidates. The party will soon come up with the official dates, " Prasad told DT Next.