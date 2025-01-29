Advanced surgery ends drug resistant epilepsy

MADURAI: A 30-year-old man found permanent relief from years of drug-resistant epilepsy after undergoing an advanced surgical procedure at Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital.

The procedure, known as ‘temporal lobectomy with amygdalo-hip- pocampectomy’, which is rarely performed in South Tamil Nadu, removed the brain tissue responsible for his seizures.

The three-hour surgery, involving the removal of the temporal lobes, amygdala, and hippocampus, was performed by a skilled neurosurgical team.

Dr Narendiran, Senior Consultant, Department of Neurology, explained that the patient’s quality of life had been severely impacted due to frequent multiple seizures.