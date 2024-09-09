Advance train ticket booking for Pongal 2025 to begin on September 12

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced that advance train ticket bookings for the Pongal festival season in 2025 will begin from September 12.

To ensure passenger convenience and to avoid last-minute crowds, train ticket bookings open 120 days prior.

Accordingly, passengers planning to travel on January 10 can book their tickets starting September 12, for travel on January 11 from September 13, and for January 12 from September 14.

Every year, over 6 lakhs people from Chennai travel to their hometowns during the Diwali and Pongal festivals.

Passengers can book their tickets through IRCTC website or at ticket reservation centers.