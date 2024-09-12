Advance train ticket booking for Pongal 2025 begins

CHENNAI: Advance train ticket bookings for the Pongal festival in January began today morning.

As soon as the booking window opened, tickets for trains headed to the southern districts of the state got sold out.

However, due to several tickets being booked online via the IRCTC website, passengers who had been waiting at the physical ticket counters since 5 am were only able to secure tickets in waiting list status.

Every year, over 6 lakh people from Chennai travel to their hometowns during the Diwali and Pongal festivals.

To avoid last-minute rush, passengers can book train tickets 120 days in advance, as per a Southern Railway announcement.

Tickets for travel on January 10 can be booked from September 12, tickets for travel on January 11 from September 13, and for January 12 from September 14, it stated.