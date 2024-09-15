Advance skills to contribute to nation’s growth: IIT-R director

TIRUCHY: Advance your skills on par with state-of-the-art technologies to contribute to the growth of the nation, Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Uttarakhand told the new graduates of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Tiruchy, during the sixth convocation on Saturday.

Addressing the graduates, Kamal Kishore Pant said, the progressive technology tools augment the growth of the nation and so the young people should advance their skills on par with the state of art technologies.

He urged them to build habits that enhance their overall development and appealed to them for their contribution to turning the nation into a developed one.

Among them, 73 per cent are highly placed with impressive packages ranging between Rs 5 lakh and 27 lakh. A magnanimous placement offer of Rs 46 LPA as an ASIC Engineer was awarded to Vaibhav Agarwal from B.Tech.

Computer Science and Engineering by NVIDIA during the campus placement drive 2023-24.

NVSN Sarma, Director, IIITT, presented the Institute report. He also awarded the degrees and the gold medals to the gradaunts.