Advance bookings open for Pongal special trains, tickets sold out in minutes

CHENNAI: With thousands returning home during Pongal holiday, the tickets on special trains were sold out minutes after booking opened.

According to a Thanthi TV report, advance reservation for special trains began at 8 am on December 5. Within a few minutes of booking opening, all tickets were sold out.

Tickets for five special trains, including Tambaram-Tirunelveli special train, have been sold out.

Tickets on Tambaram-Kanniyakumari and MGR Chennai Central-Nagercoil tickets were also sold out immediately.