Advance bookings open for Pongal special trains, tickets sold out in minutes

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Jan 2025 9:50 AM IST
    Images used for representative purposes only (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: With thousands returning home during Pongal holiday, the tickets on special trains were sold out minutes after booking opened.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, advance reservation for special trains began at 8 am on December 5. Within a few minutes of booking opening, all tickets were sold out.

    Tickets for five special trains, including Tambaram-Tirunelveli special train, have been sold out.

    Tickets on Tambaram-Kanniyakumari and MGR Chennai Central-Nagercoil tickets were also sold out immediately.

    Online Desk

