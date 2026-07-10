Advance booking for Onam special trains starts on July 11

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced special train services from Chennai Central to Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram North to Mangaluru junction to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Onam festival.
The services will operate between August 12 and September 6, with advance reservation opening at 8 am on July 11.
The Chennai Central-Kollam bi-weekly special will leave Chennai at 11.50 pm on August 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29, and September 3 and 5, reaching Kollam at 4.20 pm the following day.
In the return direction, the train will depart Kollam at 6.45 pm on August 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 and 30, and September 4 and 6, arriving in Chennai at 11.35 am the next day.
The train will stop at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tirupur and Podanur before entering Kerala.
Southern Railway will also operate a weekly special between Thiruvananthapuram North and Mangaluru Junction.
The train will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 9 am on August 12, 19 and 26, and September 2, reaching Mangaluru at 9 pm the same day.
The return service will depart Mangaluru at 3.15 pm on August 13, 20 and 27, and September 3, reaching Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.30 am the next day.