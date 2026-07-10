Advance booking for Onam special trains starts on July 11

The services will operate between August 12 and September 6, with advance reservation opening at 8 am on July 11.

The Chennai Central-Kollam bi-weekly special will leave Chennai at 11.50 pm on August 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29, and September 3 and 5, reaching Kollam at 4.20 pm the following day.

In the return direction, the train will depart Kollam at 6.45 pm on August 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 and 30, and September 4 and 6, arriving in Chennai at 11.35 am the next day.