Adopt resolution against Mekedatu in gram sabhas: PMK president Anbumani

In a statement, Anbumani alleged that the Karnataka government was proceeding with preparatory works for the project despite strong opposition from Tamil Nadu. He also criticised the Karnataka government for allegedly encouraging protests against Tamil Nadu over the issue, saying such activities could affect relations between the two states.

Anbumani said Karnataka's claim that the Mekedatu project was required to meet Bengaluru's drinking water needs was not justified. He pointed out that the Thippagondanahalli reservoir, located around 35 km from Bengaluru, currently has 2.2 TMC of water storage and a maximum capacity of 3.4 TMC, with pipeline infrastructure already in place to transport water to the city.