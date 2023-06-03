Admissions in govt schools going up, claims Minister

TIRUCHY: The successful execution of Vanavil Mandram, Puthumai Penn schemes has ensured that the admission to the government schools reached over 11 lakh in the past two years and this year, so far around 80,000 students were admitted, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, with the personal monitoring by the Chief Educational Officers (CEOs), the basic amenities works, including drinking water and toilet facilities are undertaken ahead of the reopening of schools scheduled on June 7.

They also are inspecting the facilities available in the private schools. The government has assured that all the headmaster posts are filled and the teachers are asked to ensure more results than the previous record. “Similarly, the admissions to government schools have been increasing year on year due to the visionary schemes of Chief Minister MK Stalin, like Vanavil Mandram

and Puthumai Penn, around 11 lakh students were admitted in the government schools in the last two years and this year till May 31, around 80,000 students got admission. The number may increase in the coming days,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the kindergarten classes have become a hit among the parents as well as the students. “So far, 40,000 students were admitted in LKG and UKG in as many as 2,381 government schools,” he said.

Stating that the teachers have put forth a series of demands, the Minister assured that their demands would be fulfilled based on the availability of funds.

In the meantime, the Minister said that a fee of Rs 200 was collected from students who join computer science courses in the higher secondary classes earlier. The fee has been cancelled from this year and the students need not pay anything here after. “A fund of Rs 3 crore has been allocated for this purpose. If any school found to be collecting money in the name of fee, severe action would be initiated,” he warned.

Earlier, he distributed certificates to as many as 1,700 teachers from Thanjavur and Olirum Aasiriyar award to 150 teachers. He also distributed awards to the schools that achieved 100 per cent results in the board exam.