Admissions for TN government Arts & Science colleges to begin from May 6

CHENNAI: Ahead the Class 12 board exam results, the Undergraduate admission process for the year 2024-25 in Tamil Nadu Government Arts and Science college commences on May 6 (Monday).

As per the Directorate of Collegiate Education, the students can apply through online website www.tngasa.in and through admission facilitation centres in colleges.

The board exam results for class 12 will be announced today (May 6) at 9:30AM and the results will be sent through text messages to the cell phone numbers given by the students in schools.

Students can also visit the website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in).

Also, students can check their exam results in the National Information Centers operating in the district Collector office premises and in all central and branch libraries.

The class 12 board exam which commenced on March 1, had as many as 7.25 lakh students appearing for the examination.