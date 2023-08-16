Admission for postgraduate courses in Govt Arts and Science colleges begin

CHENNAI: As the admissions for undergraduate courses in the Government Arts and Science colleges across Tamil Nadu was over, applications will be received for various postgraduates courses. The students can register their admissions forms online. A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that students could upload their application forms at www.tngasa.in and at www.tngasa.org. Stating that through the portal, students could exercise various choices of courses in government colleges in a single registration. “This portal has enabled hassle-free easy access to students even through their smartphones”, he added. The last date to register the application forms will be on August 22. Pointing out that general category students have to pay Rs 58 for the application form and Rs 2 for registration process, he said it is free for SC, ST students and Rs 2 for registration. The official said the payment can be done digitally, and students who are unable to do so can pay through demand draft and submit directly to the Directorate of Technical Education in Chennai.