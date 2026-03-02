Administrators of Tiruchy children's home held for ill-treating inmates

It is said that a government-aided children’s home, Annai Ashram, has been functioning at Wireless Road near the airport in Tiruchy for several years, where the orphaned girl children and aged persons are being taken care of. The Ashram has been providing vocational training to the inmates. Among the inmates, there are as many as 84 girl children residing in the home.

Against such a backdrop, the Tiruchy Collector V Saravanan recently received complaints against the administrators of the home for ill-treating the girls and making verbal abuses, and he ordered to form a committee comprised of the PA to Collector Athiyaman Kaviyarasu, Deputy Collector Farook, District Social Welfare Officer Vijayalakshmi and Child Welfare Committee official Sandhiya to probe the issue.