‘Aditya L1 to be in its orbit by Jan’

TIRUCHY: Aditya L1, launched on September 2, has travelled more than 12 lakh km and it would be placed in its orbit by the first week of January 2024, said Project Director Nigar Shaji here on Saturday.

Shaji, who was here to receive the Eve of Excellence award presented by Tiruchirapalli Regional Engineering College - Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Park, distributed the Women’s Excellence Award for women to 30 women entrepreneurs from the Tiruchy region.

She said ISRO’s programmes have always aimed at empowering and improving the life of the common man.

“Everyone in the ISRO take every task with high regards and passion so in the end we consider success as the result of the team work and so there is no individual appraisal in each task,” Shaji said.