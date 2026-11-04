Aditya-L1 reveals uneven solar eruptions, could improve space weather predictions

These powerful eruptions from the Sun affects several technologies people depend on every day, including GPS navigation, satellite communication, electricity networks, and mobile services.

Using observations from Aditya-L1, ISRO scientists recently discovered that solar eruptions do not always expand uniformly. According to the findings, observations from the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) aboard the vessel have revealed that a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME, ) a massive release of charged particles and magnetic fields from the Sun, expanded asymmetrically in the region close to the solar surface.

Their analysis combining imaging observations, spectroscopic measurements from VELC, and three-dimensional modelling found that conventional models, which assumed CMEs expanded symmetrically like bubbles, could not reproduce the spectral patterns recorded by the instrument.