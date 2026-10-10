Heavy rain submerges ancient burial urns at Adichanallur excavation site

India's first 'Site Museum'

Adichanallur, located on the banks of the Thamirabarani river, is an important archaeological site where the ASI conducted excavations four years ago. A site museum was established to enable visitors to view ancient burial urns and other artefacts in their original locations.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated India's first site museum at Adichanallur on August 6, 2023, and laid the foundation stone for a world-class museum. However, construction of the proposed museum has remained stalled for various reasons.

Sluggish museum construction

The excavation area was divided into three zones A, B and C. Excavations at Site C, where a large number of artefacts were discovered, were carried out under temporary roofing.

Although work to install a permanent roof in this section has commenced, progress has been slow. The lack of adequate protection has left the excavation pits and the artefacts exposed to changing weather conditions.