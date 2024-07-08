Adi Dravidar Welfare dept's bid to convert select school hostels to college hostels draws flak

CHENNAI: The Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) Department has recently ordered 55 ADW school hostels across Tamil Nadu to be converted to college hostels. Although the step is being taken due to lack of enrollment in school hostels, many teachers and wardens of these hostels claim that the decision was taken without ascertaining the reason behind the poor numbers.



Additionally, the wardens say that the department failed to check if there was even a need for a college hostel in the specified locations.

As per a circular from the director of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, there are 1,141 hostels for school students in the state, admissions to which were made an online process from the 2022-23 academic year.

However, last year, it was noted that a few school hotels were struggling to fill up vacancies. Hence, the department issued a notification in June 2023 to convert the select school hostels into college hostels.

But, no action was taken in this regard and hence, the department recently reissued the notification to convert 55 school hostels in the state to college ADW hostels.

Commenting on this move, a hostel warden said, "Firstly, the department officials have failed to thoroughly inspect the reason for low enrollment in these hostels. There are always students who are in need of a safe place to stay and pursue education. Hence, the decision is unfair."

The warden went on to state that although student turnout at ADW school hostels was low last year, this year, some hostels recorded better numbers. "Where then will the current students stay if these hostels are converted into ADW college hostels?" the warden asked.

Meanwhile, another warden of an ADW school hostel in a northern district quipped that certain areas did not need ADW college hostels. The warden said, "There are cases where the current ADW school hostels are far away from any higher institutions like colleges. Then how is converting these hostels helpful?

"We are not opposing the decision to convert ADW hostels but is there actually a need for it? This is what requires thorough consideration."