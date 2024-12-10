Adi Dravidar Welfare dept to conduct positive engagement programme in hostels in TN

CHENNAI: For students in Adi Dravidar hostels in the State, the Department of Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) is planning to conduct a positive engagement and personality development programme across Tamil Nadu.

The department has already conducted such an event for ADW hostel students in Chennai. However, the second-level of the programme will be conducted in Madurai and Tiruchy in next two weeks.

A higher official of the ADW department told DT Next, “The programme is aimed at students already residing in ADW hostels. We’ve planned to conduct some personality development activities for students in all the hostels in TN.”

According to the department, 1,331 hostels including 1,141 in schools and 190 in colleges are being run by ADW department. Food allowance has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,400 for school kids residing in government hostels, and from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,500 for college students in hostels.

Meanwhile, it was alleged that the department is yet to release the meal allowance for 22,521 students in ADW school and college hostels across TN. As per the department sources, meal allowance for 72,971 students in the last academic year was released without issues. But, teachers and wardens claim that in the current academic year, allowance has only been released for 50,450 students in the first quarter between June, July and August 2024.