Adi Dravidar Welfare dept to coach students for NEET from April 3

CHENNAI: To train the students better studying in Adi Dravidar Welfare schools in Tamil Nadu, the department is set to begin the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) coaching in the respective districts from April 3.



As per the department, top 25 high performing students from the higher secondary ADW schools have been selected for the coaching and, to conduct the 20-day coaching in residential manner, the department has allotted Rs 81.39 lakh.

For the smooth functioning of the NEET coaching classes, the department has also formed a five-member committee, consisting of respective district ADW and tribal welfare officers as chairman and members of the committee as ADW school principal, monitoring officer, hostel warden and hostel sub-incharge.

The remuneration for the coaching will be under the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO), as per the circular from the department.

For the coaching, the department has directed to appoint experts from four subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.

"Trained coaching experts should be appointed to conduct NEET lessons through an outsourcing method and importantly, one lesson per day must be conducted for 20 days. And, per teacher should be given a bonus of Rs.15000," the circular clarified.

Additionally, every coaching centre under ADW must have four trainers.

However, the department has ensured that a committee to confirm the number of students for the coaching and establishment of coaching centres in ADW school/government school along with arranging separate hostels for accommodation of students.

Besides this, the committee has been directed to appoint a watchman for the residence along with ensuring the outsourcing arrangements for catering.