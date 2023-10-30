Adi Dravidar, Tribal welfare dept to conduct school posting exam on Oct 31

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department has announced an online exam specifically tailored to Adi Dravidar and Tribal candidates for the positions such as school heads, computer instructors, and physical education directors and teachers.

This online exam is scheduled to take place on October 31 at 10 am.

“Candidates are reminded to strictly adhere to government orders, including the rules and regulations governing the exam's conduct. Any violations, particularly those related to Tamil Nadu public services (discipline and appeal) rules, will be reported and promptly addressed,” stated the circular.

Additionally, candidates have been instructed to ensure having a computer with a stable internet connection and ready access to printing facilities for instructions and notifications, along with power backup solutions such as uninterrupted power supply (UPS) or generators are mandated to prevent any disruptions due to power failures.

The authorities have been directed to cross verify candidates' employment details, qualifications, and experiences to ensure that only eligible candidates participate.