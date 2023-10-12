Adi Dravidar school students visit Mahabalipuram

CHENGALPATTU: In an effort to impart the rich history and value of Indian arts to the future generation, the State tourism department on Wednesday took school students on an excursion to various monuments in Mahabalipuram.

More than 50 students from Olalur Government Adi Dravidar Welfare School were taken on a tour around Mamallapuram along with their school teachers. The students, who were welcomed by the Chengalpattu Collectorate official Anand Kumar Singh, were taken to the Shore temple, Five Rathas and Krishna’s Butter Ball.

The eager children were made to sit on the lawn and senior tourist guide Balan explained the history behind the monuments including the glory of the Pallava architecture. Students were also taken to Dakshin Chitra in Muttukadu where they enjoyed viewing vintage houses and paintings.