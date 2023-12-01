Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare dept reconstitutes Tribal council

CHENNAI: Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department has issued orders to reconstitute Tamil Nadu Tribes Advisory Council, on Thursday.

As per the order, the Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare will act as the chairperson of the Council and the department secretary will act as its official member. Director of Tribal Welfare will be the member-secretary.

Apart from the official members, K Ponnusamy and G Chitra, MLAs from Senthamangalam and Yercaud constituencies respectively will be a part of the council.

As many as 15 persons belong to scheduled tribes and 2 persons from non-tribal communities will act as the non-official members of the council.