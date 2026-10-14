Adhere to party rejig mandate, urges DMK after cadre flag arbitrary execution across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following complaints from party cadres across the State, the DMK has reiterated that the party's organisational restructuring exercise should be carried out strictly in accordance with the restructuring committee's recommendations.
In a statement issued by the party headquarters, the DMK said the party executive committee had passed a resolution to implement the restructuring committee's recommendations.
"The main objective of the restructuring exercise is to ensure an equitable division of party units, including parts, cities, unions and districts across the State. However, the party headquarters has received information that some functionaries are carrying out the exercise arbitrarily," the statement said.
The party warned functionaries that any restructuring carried out without following the committee's recommendations would not be accepted during the party headquarters' verification process.
Explaining the criteria, the party leadership said a union with 30,000 votes should be divided into more units. In Chennai, a ward with 10,000 votes should be divided into multiple units, the statement said.
Stalin has already set October 20 as the deadline to complete the party's organisational restructuring. He has directed district secretaries to expedite the exercise and complete the work without further delay.
The latest instructions come amid complaints from party cadres across the State about how the restructuring is being carried out.