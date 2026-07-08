ADGP inspects venue, restricts entry to 5,000

TIRUCHY: Ahead of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's scheduled meeting with the families of the Karur stampede victims on July 10, ADGP (Law and Order) TS Anbu on Tuesday inspected the venue at Atlas Kalaiarangam in Vennaimalai, where elaborate security arrangements are underway.
Officials said only 5,000 people, primarily family members of the victims, would be permitted to attend the event. Preparatory works, including basic infrastructure and security measures, commenced on Tuesday.
During the inspection, Anbu reviewed safety arrangements, seating plans for the victims' families, entry and exit points, and arrangements for ministers, other VIPs and the Chief Minister's convoy route.
Police have also begun distributing entry passes to the victims' families and other authorised participants.
IGP (central zone) V Balakrishnan, DIG (Tiruchy range) MR Sibi Chakravarthy, SP Hari Kiran Prasad, TVK district secretary VP Mathiyazhagan and other officials were present during the inspection.