ADGP Davidson Devasirvatham makes surprise visit to Kalvarayan Hills post hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: S Davidson Devasirvatham, the new Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law and Order in the state, inspected Kalvarayan Hills in the Kallakurichi district on Sunday, according to a Maalai Malar report.

In the wake of the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy which claimed 65 lives, a special task force was established in Kalvarayan Hills, prompting ADGP Devasirvatham to make a surprise visit to the Kachirayapalayam Police Station in the area.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, an inspection was carried out to sniff out alcohol smuggling fronts in Cuddalore, near the Puducherry border. This operation continued on Sunday as well.

Action surveys were also carried out in Serapatu, Kurumbalur, and Siru Kallur in the Kalvarayan Hills, too. North Zone Inspector General Asra Garg, Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police Rajat R Chaturvedi, and other senior officials joined the inspection.