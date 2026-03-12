Adequate fuel stocks available across Tamil Nadu, assures IndianOil

CHENNAI: The Indian Oil Corporation has said adequate stocks of both petrol and diesel were available across the State and that supplies to retail outlets were continuing normally.
It said its petroleum terminals and supply points in Tamil Nadu were well stocked to meet demand. However, an unusual surge in purchases at certain locations had temporarily affected supplies at a few petrol pumps. Fuel deliveries to such outlets were being prioritised, and inventory levels at retail pumps were being closely monitored to restore normal availability, the corporation noted.
The company also cautioned the public against stocking petrol in plastic cans, bottles or other unapproved containers, stating that such practices pose serious safety risks.
Meanwhile, M Annadurai, State Level Coordinator for the oil industry in Tamil Nadu, said adequate fuel stocks are available at public sector petroleum terminals of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum across the State. Supplies from refineries were continuing normally, and production had been stepped up to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability.