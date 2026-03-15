Adequate fuel stock for next 9 days in TN, assures oil companies

CHENNAI: Oil companies on Saturday assured that Tamil Nadu has adequate stock of both petrol and diesel for the next nine days, adding that additional supplies will continue to be mobilised.
The state coordinator of oil companies, M Annadurai, told reporters at the Secretariat that public sector oil companies are receiving fuel through pipelines and railway wagons from various locations, ensuring an uninterrupted supply.
He said that due to unnecessary fears of fuel shortage in the State over the past few days, the sale of petrol and diesel had surged by about 100% and 75% respectively. However, sales have now returned to normal levels.
"Fuel stocks are adequate. There is no need for panic among the public," Annadurai said.
Regarding the supply of commercial LPG cylinders, he said oil companies have reduced allocation to the commercial sector by about 20% to prioritise domestic consumers.
The reduced allocation is being redirected to essential services such as hospitals, student hostels, schools and colleges, while the remaining supply will be distributed to other priority sectors identified by the state and union governments and oil companies.
Additional Chief Secretary and State government spokesperson J Radhakrishnan said the Tamil Nadu government has constituted two committees to streamline the supply of LPG cylinders for domestic consumers, industries and hotels.