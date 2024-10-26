Adequate fertilizer stock available: TN Delta district collectors

TIRUCHY: The respective district administrations from the Delta region assured farmers of an adequate stock of fertilizers for achieving the samba target and urged them to approach the outlets with proper documents to avail the facilities.

The farmers’ grievances redressal meetings were held in various districts. Nagapattinam district collector, P Akash, said, “A stock of 2074 MT urea and 837 MT complex fertilizers are available in all the Primary Cooperative Credit Societies and the private outlets.”

While the Mayiladuthurai district collector AP Mahabharathi said, “A stock of 1,695 MT urea, 831 MT DAP, 627 MT Pottash, and 916 MT complex fertilizer are available in the district.”

Meanwhile, the Ariyalur district collector P Ranthnasamy said a stock of 3,069 MT urea, 3037 MT complex fertilizer, and 889 MT Pottash are available in the district.