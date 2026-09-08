Address Coimbatore's 10 murders in a month, don't turn Assembly into film studio: Nainar Nagenthran

Reacting to Joseph Vijay’s remarks during the debate on the police department’s demands for grants, Nainar Nagenthran said, “The Assembly is not your cinema studio, Joseph Vijay. The people of Tamil Nadu are not exclamation marks in your party to applaud your string of dialogues.”

Nainar claimed that 10 murders had been reported in Coimbatore over the past month and two murders in Chennai on Sunday. He also alleged that six custodial deaths had occurred since the TVK government assumed office and that some police personnel deployed for security duties were behaving improperly with members of the public.