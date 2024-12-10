Additional special trains to clear passenger rush for Sabarimala festival announed, check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the operation of more Sabarimala Special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Sabarimala Festival.

Train No.07065 Hyderabad – Kottayam special will leave Hyderabad at 12.00 pm on January 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025 (Tuesday) and reach Kottayam at 4.10 pm the next day (4 Services). In the return direction Train No. 07066 Kottayam – Secunderabad Special will leave Kottayam at 6.10 pm on January 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2025 (Wednesday) and reach Secunderabad at 11.45 pm the next day (4 Services).

Train No. 07167 Moula Ali - Kottayam special will leave Moula Ali at 2.30 pm on January 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025 (Fridays) and reach Kottayam at 6.45 pm the next day (5 Services). In the return direction Train No. 07168 Kottayam – Secunderabad Special will leave Kottayam at 9.45 pm on January 4, 11, 18, 25, and February 1, 2025 (Saturdays) and reach Secunderabad at 1.30 am, the third day (5 Services).

Train No. 07169 Kacheguda – Kottayam special will leave Kacheguda at 12.30 pm on January 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2025 (Sundays) and reach Kottayam at 6.50 pm, the next day (4 Services). In the return direction, Train No. 07170 Kottayam – Kacheguda Special will leave Kottayam at 8.50 pm on January 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2025 (Mondays) and reach Kacheguda at 1.00 am, the third day (4 Services)

Train No. 07171 Moula Ali – Kollam special will leave Moula Ali at 6.45 pm on January 4, 11, 15, and 18, 2025 (Saturdays) and reach Kollam at 10.30 pm, the next day (4 Services). In the return direction Train No. 07172 Kollam – Moula Ali Special will leave Kollam at 2.30 pm on January 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2025 (Mondays) and reach Moula Ali at 11.00 am the next day (4 Services).

Advance reservation for the above special trains is open from Southern Railway end.