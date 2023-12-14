Additional Sessions court sentences a daily wager to life imprisonment for murder

CHENNAI: An additional sessions court in Chennai sentenced a daily wager to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering a co-worker.



The prosecutions stated that the deceased Varadhaiyan and the murder accused Rajamanickam were working for a lorry owner as daily wagers. They had previous enmity while sharing wage, said the prosecution. On March 9, 2015, the deceased Varadhaiyan was sleeping under the steps of a shed in Varadhamuthiyappan street, Kothavalchavadi.

Due to the enmity, Rajamanickam reached the shed with an iron rod and assaulted Varadhaiyan on the head and face, while the latter was sleeping, said the prosecution.

Varadhaiyan was taken to government Stanley hospital with grevious injuries. However, the same day Varadhaiyan succumed to death due to the severe injury on his head.

Subsequently, Kothavalchavadi police lodged a case based on statements of eye witnesses and arrested Rajamanickam.

The prosecution placed the shirt of Rajamanickam as evidence before the court and placed the laboratory reports that the blood stain found in his shirt is of the deceased.

However, the accused plead not guilty.

After the submission the additional sessions court found the accused guilty under section 302 of IPC and sentenced the convict to rigorous life imprisonment with a fine amount of Rs.5000.