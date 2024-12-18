Additional Rs 400 crore allocated for Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme, CM Stalin announces

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced an additional allocation of Rs 400 crore for the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam Thittam (KKIT – Kalaignar's Dream Housing Scheme) to speed up the construction of houses.

Under the scheme, permission has been granted for a total allocation of Rs 3,500 crore at the rate of Rs 3,50,000/- per house and aims to build one lakh new concrete houses in the year 2024-25, with the goal of achieving a "hut-free Tamil Nadu" by 2030, added a Daily Thanthi report.

The houses, each covering 360 square feet including a kitchen, will be constructed with financial support from the government.

To ease the financial burden on beneficiaries, cement and steel bars are being supplied at reduced costs through TANCEM (Tamilnadu Cements Corporation Limited).

The amount is released directly to the beneficiaries through a Single Nodal Account (SNA) in four installments as per the construction of the house i.e. ground level, window level, roofing level and after completion.

So far, the government has allocated Rs 1,051.34 crore and released Rs 860.31 crore according to the construction status, along with Rs 135.30 crore for cement and steel procurement. A total of Rs 995.61 crore has been spent so far, reports added.