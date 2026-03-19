Actress Ranjana Nachiyar joins DMK, says she quit TVK over 'disrespect' to women

CHENNAI: Actress Ranjana Nachiyar joined the ruling DMK in the presence of its president and Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Thursday.
Ranjana said she quit Vijay’s TVK as it “disrespected” women.
“The TVK leadership is not approachable, and the party leaders don't seem to mind the pain of the cadres. Women are continuously disrespected in the party, especially by Vijay, who displays an image of my ancestor Rani Velu Nachiyar,” Ranjana later told reporters at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters here.
She has formerly been with the BJP for about eight years and quit the saffron party in February 2025 on the language row, after taking sides with the regional parties in opposing Hindi "imposition" and in following the dual language policy of Tamil and English.
She later joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.